51 Brands Of Toothpaste Found To Be ‘Widely Contaminated’ With Harmful Metals, Study Finds

By Web Desk

A new study has revealed alarming levels of toxic heavy metals, including lead, arsenic, mercury, and cadmium, in numerous toothpaste brands. The research, conducted by Lead Safe Mama, tested 51 toothpaste brands and found that nearly 90% contained lead, 65% contained arsenic, 45% contained mercury, and about 33% contained cadmium. These findings raised concerns, particularly as many of the tested brands were marketed for children or labeled as “green” products.

The highest levels of contamination exceeded Washington state’s regulatory limits, though they did not surpass federal thresholds, which health advocates have criticized as insufficient since no level of lead exposure is deemed safe. Lead, in particular, is known to cause cognitive damage in children, harm kidneys, and increase the risk of heart disease, while other metals like mercury and cadmium are carcinogenic.

Tamara Rubin, the founder of Lead Safe Mama, expressed her frustration, noting that the widespread nature of this contamination was previously overlooked. She explained that she first discovered lead in toothpaste about 12 years ago, particularly in the Earthpaste brand, while working with families of children with elevated lead levels. Following her own research and crowdfunding efforts, several popular brands, including Crest, Sensodyne, and Dr. Bronner’s, were found to contain harmful levels of these metals.

Despite the evidence, none of the companies have agreed to remove lead from their products. While some defend the levels as negligible, Rubin stresses that the contamination likely comes from certain ingredients like hydroxyapatite, calcium carbonate, and bentonite clay, which are commonly found in toothpaste. These ingredients, added for various dental benefits, were the most likely source of the metal contamination.

Tamara Rubin, Owner of Lead Safe Mama – Photo: IMDB

Rubin’s findings highlight the need for stricter regulations, especially in light of ongoing legislative efforts like the stalled Baby Food Safety Act of 2024, which proposes lead limits for children’s food but does not address toothpaste. Most toothpastes exceeded the state’s threshold for lead in food products, further raising questions about consumer safety.

The FDA did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Procter & Gamble, which owns Crest. However, Rubin continues to push for transparency and regulatory action to protect consumers from harmful metal contamination in everyday products.

