Sydney Sweeney Pictured In Wedding Dress Just Weeks After Split from Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney is turning heads on the set of Euphoria in a stunning bridal-inspired gown, following the news of her breakup with fiancé Jonathan Davino. The actress, who had been planning a wedding for Spring 2025, is embracing a single life after calling off her engagement in early April. The breakup, which has garnered significant attention, came amid the couple’s struggles with relationship tensions, exacerbated by Sydney’s demanding work schedule.

On set for the upcoming season of Euphoria, Sydney was spotted wearing a white A-line gown featuring a strapless neckline and thigh-high slit. The dress, which came with a flowing skirt and long tulle veil, was completed with white pumps and a choker necklace, adding an ethereal, romantic touch to her look. Her blonde locks were styled in soft waves with curtain bangs, adding to the bridal-inspired vibe.

The couple’s wedding plans, which had been scheduled for Spring 2025, were derailed due to ongoing relationship issues, particularly Sydney’s intense work commitments. A source revealed to Us Weekly that Sydney, feeling overwhelmed by the pressure, chose to cancel their plans. “Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” the source said, citing her career-focused lifestyle as a contributing factor to the split.

This bridal moment on set comes just after Sydney’s striking appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where she wore a bridal-inspired look from Wiederhoeft’s Spring 2025 runway collection. The dress, featuring a strapless satin corset and low-waisted skirt, further solidified Sydney’s affinity for bridal fashion, even as she navigates her personal changes.