Security forces kill four khwarij during DIK operation

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: In an intelligence-based operation (IBO), the security forces killed four khwarij. However, a brave son of soil, Sepoy Basit Siddique, embraced martyrdom during the operation.

According to the ISPR, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation on 16 April 2025 in general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, four khwarij were sent to hell.

However, during intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Sepoy Basit Siddique (age: 23 years, resident of District Attock), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

