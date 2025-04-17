PM vows to convert Balochistan’s ‘bloody track’ into modern highway

— Terms those opposing road projects in Balochistan as ‘narrow-minded’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that the government will convert a notoriously dangerous road in Balochistan, known as the “bloody track,” into a modern highway after it claimed nearly 2,000 lives.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Jinnah Square Underpass in Islamabad, Sharif said the upgraded highway would be built to motorway standards. The project is expected to cost over Rs 300 billion and be completed within two years.

PM Shehbaz criticised those opposing road projects in Balochistan, calling them narrow-minded. “We will complete the Karachi, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Quetta highway projects to the highest standard,” he vowed.

He added that this initiative reflects the aspirations of the people of Balochistan and is aimed at enhancing connectivity and ensuring safer travel in the province. The Prime Minister said the government had also doubled Balochistan’s quota in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to inclusive development. “The vision of the government and armed forces is to move forward with all provinces together,” he said.

He praised recent economic improvements, claiming that teamwork had helped stabilise the national economy and set the country on a path toward growth. PM Shehbaz credited officials in Islamabad, including administrator Mohsin Naqvi, for efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure and traffic flow.

Earlier this week, the prime minister said that the recent fuel price reductions would not be passed on to the public immediately, and instead, those savings would be directed toward upgrading Balochistan’s vital N-25 highway.