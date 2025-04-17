Pakistan, Hungary sign agreement for diplomatic visa waiver

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Hungary have signed an agreement to abolish visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders of both countries, along with two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) focused on cooperation in culture and archaeology.

The agreements were signed on Thursday during the visit of Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, who is in Islamabad on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The visit also commemorates the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Szijjártó is leading a high-level delegation, including 17 business representatives, to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Szijjártó expressed satisfaction over the agreements signed and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in combating militancy, stating that its role contributed to broader European security.

He also raised concerns about terrorism threats emanating from Afghanistan, linking them to potential migration pressures on Europe.

Deputy PM Dar welcomed the agreements as steps toward enhancing bilateral ties, emphasizing their potential to strengthen government-to-government and people-to-people connections.

The visit aligns with Islamabad’s broader strategy to attract European investment across key sectors, including energy, tourism, mining, and agriculture, following recent deals with Gulf nations.