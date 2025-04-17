Imran Khan’s sisters released after brief detention outside Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s sisters, were briefly detained and later released by Rawalpindi police on Thursday near Adiala jail, where the PTI founder is being held.

The detentions occurred following a verbal confrontation at a police checkpoint after the group was denied permission to meet Khan.

Those held included Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khanum, and Noreen Khanum, along with his cousin Qasim Khan.

Police officials reportedly showed arrest warrants and moved the group into a prison van. “We will arrest you all,” an officer was quoted as saying, as Ayub told reporters, “They are arresting the Leader of the Opposition.”

The incident took place at the Gorakhpur checkpoint, where PTI supporters had gathered, chanting slogans in protest.

A week earlier, a similar clash had occurred outside Adiala jail between PTI workers and law enforcement personnel. Police later released the detained individuals near the Chakri Interchange.

The federal government, meanwhile, denied imposing any restrictions on meetings between Khan and his legal or political associates. PTI officials condemned the arrests and warned of further public reaction if such measures continue.