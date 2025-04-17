Opinion

Lights out

Editor's Mail
Nasirabad is currently undergoing a severe electricity crisis. Located in Kech district of Balochistan province, this town is braving prolonged hours of load-shedding, leaving its residents without electricity for most of the day. When electricity is available, it is erratic at best. On a typical day, the town receives only three to four hours of electricity, disrupting the daily routine of its residents.

The impact of this electricity crisis is far-reaching. Many residents, particularly those engaged in technical professions, are unable to work efficiently due to the lack of electricity. Students are also severely affected, as they rely on electricity to access online resources, including computers, internet, and digital libraries. The inaccessibility of resources makes it challenging for them to compete with their peers in other parts of the country. Moreover, the lack of electricity also affects the local economy as businesses and industries are unable to operate efficiently.

The government must deal with this crisis urgently and invest in modernizing the electricity grid to ensure a reliable and efficient supply. It should also implement load management and develop strategies to minimise the impact of load shedding on residents.

SHARI M NASEEM

NASIRABAD

