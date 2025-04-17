Life skills

With today’s modern advances in science and technology, man is flooded with a constant influx of information. Unlike the earlier days, when pursuit of knowledge was man’s primary goal and it was not as easily accessible, the greatest challenge for the modern man is managing his acquisition of all knowledge at all times.

This challenge can effectively be overcome by acquiring soft skills. These include the ability to critically evaluate, filter, and manage relevant information, as well as communicate, collaborate, and adapt to diverse settings. Soft skills enable individuals to make informed decisions and add value to their lives in a meaningful manner.

Soft skills enable individuals to make informed decisions, build meaningful relationships, and add value to their personal and professional lives. Therefore, the education system should focus on developing and polishing soft skills in students, because they are not just important — they are the prerequisite of this age and the foundation of lifelong learning and success.

SAHIBA JALAL

CHITRAL