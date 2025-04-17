King Charles Issues Personal Statement Ahead Of Important Family Reunion

Ahead of his Easter family reunion, King Charles has shared a personal message, reflecting on the themes of love, kindness, and the power of faith. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the King noted the paradox of human nature, observing how people can exhibit both cruelty and great kindness. This duality is at the heart of the Easter story, which showcases both profound suffering and heroic acts of selflessness in the face of adversity.

King Charles recalled his recent encounter with individuals who embody this spirit of compassion and resilience. “A few weeks ago, I met many such people at a reception in Buckingham Palace and felt a profound sense of admiration for their resilience, courage, and compassion,” he said. Drawing from Christian teachings, the King also referenced the humble act of Jesus washing the feet of His followers on Maundy Thursday, highlighting it as a symbol of unconditional love and selflessness.

The monarch continued by emphasizing the message of Easter, which centers around the love shown through Christ’s sacrifice. He remarked, “The abiding message of Easter is that God so loved the world — the whole world — that He sent His son to live among us to show us how to love one another, and to lay down His own life for others in a love that proved stronger than death.”

In his message, King Charles also reflected on three virtues essential for humanity—faith, hope, and love—concluding with a nod to the well-known biblical verse, “And the greatest of these is love.”

The royal couple, King Charles and Queen Camilla, will travel to Durham on Maundy Thursday to meet with invited guests and distribute the traditional Maundy money, a custom observed in the UK during the Easter season. This marks part of their Easter celebrations, which will culminate in a family reunion. The Palace confirmed that on April 20, the King and Queen will join other royal family members at the Easter Matins service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

This Easter celebration will be especially meaningful as it marks a reunion of family members, including the Waleses, who missed last year’s service due to the Princess of Wales’ shock cancer diagnosis.