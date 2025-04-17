NATIONAL

Fazlur Rehman announces power show against Israeli atrocities in Gaza

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced a public gathering in Lahore against Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Fazlur Rehman, in a show of political strength and solidarity, announced a major JUI-F power show on April 27 at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, dedicated to expressing support for the people of Palestine. Fazlur Rehman also announced an anti-Israel conference in Peshawar on May 11.

The JUI-F also strongly rejected the proposed Mines and Minerals Bill being introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling it an unconstitutional attempt by the federal government to seize control of provincial resources.

He also warned of nationwide protests if the federal government proceeded with the legislation without consensus.

“This is a unilateral move that violates the spirit of the Constitution. The JUI-F will not accept such legislation,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said. “We’ll take to the streets if our demands are not met.”

Criticizing the federal leadership, he said the government had lost its writ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The rulers are in deep slumber. It is time to wake them up,” he remarked. Turning to the issue of Afghan refugees, Fazlur Rehman the need for a structured and mutually agreed repatriation plan, urging a diplomatic approach in dealings with Afghanistan.

