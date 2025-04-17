Opinion

Dengue returns

Dengue season is here, bringing with itself a serious threat to public health. In 2024, Pakistan reported over 20,000 cases of dengue with Balochistan being hit the hardest at 6,958 dengue cases. The virus claimed the lives of many young individuals in Turbat, leaving families devastated and communities in grief. This year, immediate and proactive measures are imperative to prevent a similar tragedy from occurring.

The Municipal Corporation must take urgent action by conducting widespread fumigation and ensuring the timely use of mosquito-killing sprays in all vulnerable areas. Negligence in this regard could lead to another outbreak, endangering countless lives. It is the responsibility of the authorities to prioritise public health and implement effective vector control strategies without delay.

Preventing dengue is not just a duty but a moral obligation. The concerned authorities must act now to safeguard the people of Turbat from this deadly disease.

MUHAMMAD IQBAL

TURBAT

