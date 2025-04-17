China, Cambodia set a model for equality, mutual trust, win-win cooperation: Xi

PHNOM PENH: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China and Cambodia set a model for equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni during his state visit to Cambodia, adding that he believes Chinese modernization will bring more opportunities to neighboring countries, including Cambodia.

No matter how the international landscape changes, China and Cambodia have always stood by each other in good faith, offering mutual support and remaining steadfast on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, said Xi.

China and Cambodia will continue to lead the way in building a community with a shared future for mankind, delivering tangible benefits to the Cambodian people, he added.

China firmly supports Cambodia in maintaining stability, speeding up development, improving people’s livelihoods, and pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions, said Xi.

The Chinese leader expressed confidence in writing a splendid chapter of building an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

Sihamoni said Cambodia firmly adheres to the one-China principle, highly commends the three global initiatives proposed by President Xi, and appreciates the tremendous development opportunities brought by Belt and Road cooperation.

Calling it a historic milestone, he said President Xi’s visit will further solidify the ironclad friendship between the two countries, enriching the Diamond Hexagon cooperation framework and elevating Cambodia-China relations to new heights.

Cambodia also stands ready to strengthen coordination with China through multilateral mechanisms, including ASEAN-China cooperation and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, to jointly promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, said Sihamoni.