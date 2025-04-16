Trump raises tariffs on China to 245% amid trade dispute

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday, April 15, raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 245%, citing retaliatory actions by China as the catalyst for this move. This decision marks a major escalation in the ongoing trade conflict between the two countries.

According to the White House, this tariff increase follows a milestone known as “Liberation Day,” when the initial tariffs were imposed. Since then, over 75 countries have reportedly approached the US to negotiate new trade deals. However, unlike other nations, China responded with retaliatory tariffs, prompting the US administration to take what it described as “decisive economic action.” The White House argues that this move serves both economic and national security interests.

Economists warn that such drastic tariff hikes may lead to higher consumer prices and disrupt global supply chains. Critics also caution that this could further isolate the US from its international trade partners and escalate economic instability. As of now, there has been no immediate response from China. Analysts suggest that China might challenge the decision at the World Trade Organization or introduce countermeasures.

The executive order, which takes effect immediately, applies to a broad range of Chinese products. Additional details on the affected sectors are expected to be disclosed by the Office of the US Trade Representative later this week.