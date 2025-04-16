Senior civil judge and lawyer shot dead near Rashakai Interchange

NOWSHERA: Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Mardan, Hayat Khan, and Advocate Khalid Khan were gunned down near Rashakai Interchange on the Motorway within the jurisdiction of Risalpur Police Station.

Initial reports suggest unidentified assailants opened fire on their vehicle en route to Peshawar. Both men died on the spot.

Judge Hayat Khan hailed from Kalam, Swat, while Advocate Khalid Khan was a resident of Rustam, Mardan. Police suspect the attack may be the result of an old enmity, and a formal investigation is underway.

In a separate incident in Kohat, former District Nazim Malik Asad was shot dead and his companion injured when their vehicle came under fire near Pindi Road. Police suspect the attack stemmed from a longstanding property dispute. The attackers managed to flee the scene.

Malik Asad, who had also served as PESCO chairman, belonged to a family previously targeted by militants—his two brothers, ex-DIG Malik Saad and Director Intelligence Karachi Malik Salim, were both killed in past terror attacks.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed took notice of both incidents and has sought detailed reports.