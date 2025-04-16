Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Results Released By National Savings

The National Savings Division conducted the Rs750 prize bond draw on April 15, 2025, in Peshawar, revealing the lucky winners. The draw continues to attract millions of Pakistanis, offering a secure investment option with the chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The first prize, worth Rs1,500,000, was awarded to bond number 261227. Three lucky bondholders won the second prize, each receiving Rs500,000 for their bond numbers 204763, 413549, and 992747.

In addition, 1696 participants claimed the third prize, with each of them taking home Rs9,300.

The National Savings Division had already released the 2025 schedule for prize bond draws earlier this year, including those for national and premium bonds. Upcoming draws include:

Rs1,500 Prize Bond Draws : May 15, 2025 – Karachi August 15, 2025 – Faisalabad November 17, 2025 – Rawalpindi

Rs750 Prize Bond Draws : July 15, 2025 – Rawalpindi October 15, 2025 – Muzaffarabad

Rs200 Prize Bond Draws : June 16, 2025 – Quetta September 15, 2025 – Multan December 15, 2025 – Lahore

Rs100 Prize Bond Draws : May 15, 2025 – Sialkot August 15, 2025 – Lahore November 17, 2025 – Hyderabad



These draws, held at various locations across Pakistan, provide multiple chances for participants to win.