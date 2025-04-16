Prince Harry Remains ‘Distant Outsider’ For King Charles Despite UK Visit

Despite his recent trip to London to fight for his family’s safety, Prince Harry remains “distant” from his father, King Charles III, according to sources close to Buckingham Palace. “I don’t think there is any rapprochement,” a palace insider told People, adding that the relationship between Harry and Charles remains unchanged. Another source confirmed that father and son “are distant.”

Harry, 40, was in London last week for a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice, where his lawyer argued that the Duke was unfairly stripped of his British security detail in 2020 after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties and moved to North America. After a two-day hearing, Harry spoke about the emotional toll the legal battle had taken on him, revealing that his “worst fears had been confirmed” by the legal disclosures, and admitting he felt “exhausted and overwhelmed.”

The rift between Harry and King Charles, as well as with his brother Prince William, has deepened since Harry left royal life. Tensions escalated after Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism and released a Netflix series detailing their grievances. The release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, in January 2023, which included allegations of physical altercations with William, further strained family relations.

A royal source previously stated that Harry would only reconcile with his family if his UK security detail were reinstated, something King Charles, as monarch, has the authority to grant. However, Charles, who is currently battling cancer, reportedly stopped answering Harry’s calls. A friend of Harry’s revealed that the King’s silence has been complete, with Harry’s attempts to reach out about Charles’ health going unanswered.

Harry has expressed deep concern for the safety of his wife and children, Archie and Lilibet, when traveling to the UK. “Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father,” a royal insider shared. Despite his efforts, it seems that the relationship between father and son remains strained, with no immediate resolution in sight.