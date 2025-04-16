President Xi calls on China, Malaysia to set example for high-quality cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on China and Malaysia to build synergy for development and set an example for high-quality development cooperation.

President Xi made the remarks while meeting with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a state visit to the country.

China-Malaysia ties are ushering in a new golden era, Xi said, calling on the two sides to boost the building of a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future and further contribute to regional prosperity and stability.

Xi put forward a three-point proposal on building a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

First, Xi urged the two countries to adhere to strategic independence and carry out high-level strategic coordination. He said the two countries should continue to work together to firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Second, both countries should build synergy for development and set an example for high-quality development cooperation, Xi said, calling for fostering and expanding cutting-edge cooperation in areas such as the digital economy, green economy, blue economy, and artificial intelligence and enhancing the integrated development of industrial chains, supply chains, value chains, data chains and talent chains.

Third, Xi called on both sides to carry forward their friendship from generation to generation and deepen exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations. He said the two sides should take the signing of the visa exemption agreement as an opportunity to promote tourism, youth, and sub-national exchanges and deepen cooperation in fields such as culture, education, sports and media.

Xi also urged joint efforts to resist decoupling, supply chain disruptions, “small yard with high fences,” and arbitrary imposition of tariffs with openness, inclusiveness, unity and cooperation.

He also called for responding to the law of the jungle with Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness, as well as responding to the unstable and uncertain world with a stable and certain Asia.

China stands ready to work with countries in the region to sign the upgrade protocol of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area at an early date, he said.