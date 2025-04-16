Police arrest four for attacking Islamabad KFC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police arrested four individuals on Wednesday after an attack on international food chain outlet, KFC, in the capital’s E-11/2 sector.

According to police, a group of around 15 people gathered outside the restaurant to protest, with some attempting to vandalise the premises. A timely response by law enforcement prevented major damage.

A spokesperson for Islamabad police confirmed that four suspects were taken into custody at the scene, while further arrests are expected based on CCTV footage and witness statements.

The motive behind the protest remains under investigation. Authorities are treating the case seriously, given the rising trend of attacks targeting foreign food chains in various parts of the country.

On Sunday, A group of 10-12 armed men stormed the KFC, harassing customers and threatening staff.

Police in Rawalpindi have identified the individuals involved in the vandalism of a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in Saddar through CCTV footage and vowed to make swift arrests.

The police have vowed to take strict action, using NADRA’s database to apprehend the offenders, while increasing security at international fast food outlets in the city.