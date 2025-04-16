NATIONAL

PM vows strong response after Libya disaster

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt condolences on Wednesday after learning about the tragic loss of four Pakistani lives in a boat sinking incident near the Harawa coast, close to Sirte City in eastern Libya.

The boat capsizing took place on April 12, and rescue teams have since retrieved 11 bodies from the sea. The Pakistani embassy confirmed the identities of the deceased after sending a team to Sirte. The victims were identified using their national ID documents. According to reports, three of the victims were from Mandi Bahauddin, while one hailed from Gujranwala.

On his official social media account, the prime minister shared his grief, stating, “I am deeply saddened to learn from our mission in Tripoli about another boat tragedy, in which four Pakistani nationals have lost their lives out of the 11 reported casualties.”

He further added that the embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are in close contact with Libyan authorities to recover the victims’ bodies and are coordinating with the families of the deceased.

PM Shehbaz also emphasized the government’s commitment to taking firm action against human traffickers responsible for these fatal incidents.

“We are determined to take stringent measures against those who lure our citizens into these life-threatening situations. No family should ever have to bear the unbearable pain of losing their loved ones in such tragic accidents,” he remarked.

Previous article
Final challan due April 22 in actor Sajid Hasan’s son drug case
Next article
SCO Secretary General to visit Pakistan on April 17-18
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Police arrest four for attacking Islamabad KFC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police arrested four individuals on Wednesday after an attack on international food chain outlet, KFC, in the capital’s E-11/2 sector. According to police,...

OEC opens overseas job opportunities for female Pakistani nurses in Malaysia

Govt to deepen counter-narcotics cooperation with Gulf countries: Naqvi

Barack Obama’s Ex-Girlfriend: The Woman He Proposed to Twice Before Meeting Michelle

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.