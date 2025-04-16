PM vows strong response after Libya disaster

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt condolences on Wednesday after learning about the tragic loss of four Pakistani lives in a boat sinking incident near the Harawa coast, close to Sirte City in eastern Libya.

The boat capsizing took place on April 12, and rescue teams have since retrieved 11 bodies from the sea. The Pakistani embassy confirmed the identities of the deceased after sending a team to Sirte. The victims were identified using their national ID documents. According to reports, three of the victims were from Mandi Bahauddin, while one hailed from Gujranwala.

On his official social media account, the prime minister shared his grief, stating, “I am deeply saddened to learn from our mission in Tripoli about another boat tragedy, in which four Pakistani nationals have lost their lives out of the 11 reported casualties.”

He further added that the embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are in close contact with Libyan authorities to recover the victims’ bodies and are coordinating with the families of the deceased.

PM Shehbaz also emphasized the government’s commitment to taking firm action against human traffickers responsible for these fatal incidents.

“We are determined to take stringent measures against those who lure our citizens into these life-threatening situations. No family should ever have to bear the unbearable pain of losing their loved ones in such tragic accidents,” he remarked.