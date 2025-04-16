PM Shehbaz unveils massive incentives for expats with job quotas, civil awards

Premier pays tribute to expatriates for their unmatched contribution to nation-building

Announces special court for overseas Pakistanis already established would be extended to all provinces, revival of Green Channel at airports

PM also announces a 5pc quota in all chartered universities for kids of expats with 5pc in federal capital’s degree-awarding institutes and 15pc in medical colleges

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive welfare package for overseas Pakistanis, aimed at resolving longstanding legal challenges and offering a range of incentives, including education and employment job quotas, civil awards, and skill development opportunities.

Addressing the first two-day Overseas Pakistanis Convention held in Islamabad, the premier paid tribute to the expatriates for their unmatched contribution to nation-building.

Attended by over 1,200 Pakistani expatriates from across the world, the convention highlighted the contributions of more than 10 million overseas Pakistanis who the prime minister hailed as “the pride of the nation”.

The prime minister announced that the special court for overseas Pakistanis had already been established in Islamabad and would be extended to all provinces for swift resolution of legal cases filed by the expatriates.

“To support this, the government is introducing e-recording and e-filing facilities for overseas Pakistanis to provide evidence through video link from abroad without travelling to Pakistan […] I have directed Nadra (National Database and Registration Authority) to complete the project within 60 days,” he said and assured the audience of a legal amendment to curb fictitious litigation.

PM Shehbaz announced quotas in educational institutions, including a five per cent quota in all chartered universities (out of 10,000 seats) for the children of overseas Pakistanis, 5pc in the federal capital’s degree-awarding institutes and 15pc in medical colleges.

“Overseas Pakistanis will now be considered filers by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), enabling relief in banking and business transaction taxes. Moreover, NAVTTC (National Vocational and Technical Training Commission) will offer 5,000 skill development courses to children of expatriates,” he said.

Moreover, the premier said that the federal government had granted a five-year age relaxation for male overseas job applicants and a seven-year relaxation for overseas women to apply for government jobs.

Separately, special facilitation offices have been set up by the Boards of Revenue in Punjab and Balochistan, with efforts underway to replicate the initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The premier praised Punjab’s digital reforms, including online sale deed registration, and announced that the system would be piloted at the Pakistani High Commission in London and later in other missions worldwide.

He lauded the overseas community for their unwavering support of Pakistan’s economy, particularly noting the record $4.1 billion in remittances sent in March alone.

“We estimate that by the end of this fiscal year, the remittances will surpass $38bn, exceeding the country’s total exports,” he noted.

He also announced the revival of the Green Channel at airports within a week, originally initiated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to simplify procedures for overseas Pakistanis.

He announced that every year on August 14, outstanding overseas Pakistanis would be conferred civil awards based on remittance contributions, as tracked by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The diplomatic missions and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) will submit their nominations for the purpose, he added.

PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the armed forces, particularly Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, whom he called “a man of words and unmatched capability”.

“The defence of Pakistan is impregnable under his leadership,” the premier asserted, warning that any threat to the nation would be “crushed by the valiant armed forces”.

He highlighted the unmatched sacrifices of 80,000 Pakistanis — including civilians and security personnel — in the fight against terrorism.

“Turning the tide against this onslaught was only possible due to divine blessings, the nation’s prayers and the unwavering courage of our forces,” he said.

Addressing the resurgence of terrorism in KP, the prime minister emphasised the need to recognise the value of soldiers who sacrifice their lives to protect millions.

He condemned the “venomous narratives” on social media targeting the military, urging the nation to counter such propaganda through logic and patriotism.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the just causes of Kashmir and Gaza, denouncing the “brutal ceasefire violations” and the martyrdom of 50,000 Muslims in Gaza.

He criticised the previous government for breaching the IMF agreement, which harmed Pakistan’s reputation, and lauded the efforts by current and former coalition governments for stabilising the economy.

The prime minister pledged to personally oversee the investments of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan.

“I will be your CEO. My cabinet and our business community will ensure that your investments are protected and facilitated,” he assured them.

Chairman OPF Syed Qamar Raza said that PM Shehbaz positively responded to 14 key demands of overseas Pakistanis and formed a high-powered committee under Deputy PM Ishaq Dar.

He emphasised the important role of the diaspora, spread across 160 countries, and confirmed that a mega overseas convention will be held annually every April.

Raza also acknowledged the support of COAS Munir in organising this year’s convention, which successfully convened over 1,200 overseas participants on short notice.