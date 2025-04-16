PM reaffirms govt’s commitment to transforming Pakistan’s agriculture sector

– PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms commitment to transforming Pakistan’s agriculture sector with a focus on modernization and digitalized crop management.

– PM announces training for 1,000 agriculture graduates in China to enhance food security and farmers’ livelihoods.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Pakistan’s agriculture sector, calling it essential for achieving sustainable economic growth.

He emphasized that strengthening the agricultural backbone of the country would help ensure food security, boost exports, and improve livelihoods for millions of farmers.

Speaking at a ceremony held here in connection with the PM’s initiative for capacity building of 1000 agriculture graduates in China, the prime minister highlighted the urgent need to revive and modernize the country’s agricultural research institutions.

“We must focus on meaningful farming practices, digitalized crop management, and the development of climate-resilient seeds,” the prime minister said.

Under the initiative, 300 selected graduates are being sent to China for a 3-month training program during the first phase. In the second phase, 400 graduates will undergo a 6-month training program, followed by the remaining 300 graduates who will participate in a 3-month training program in the final phase.

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the 300 young graduates who were going to fly to China for training in agriculture techniques and equip themselves with knowledge. He hoped that upon their return back to Pakistan, they will contribute towards agricultural economy.

Recalling his last visit to China, the prime minister said when he visited the Chinese universities, he was much inspired by the research work in various fields of agriculture sector. “I decide then to send 1000 young Pakistani agri graduates to benefit from this great experience.”

He regretted that the first two efforts of sending graduates to China failed due to the fact that the selection process was not up to the mark