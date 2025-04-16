In recent times, Pakistan has faced a growing chorus of criticisms from various foreign nationals— particularly those who, having left the country in pursuit of better opportunities, now seem all too eager to offer unsolicited advice. While the perspectives of these individuals are often well-intentioned, one must wonder: is it truly productive for these critics to preach to Pakistanis when they have severed ties with their homeland and chosen to live abroad?

Pakistan’s journey towards a more stable and prosperous democracy is complex and ongoing. It has endured political instability, economic turmoil, and social challenges. But this is not to say that the country is without hope. On the contrary, it is precisely in the face of such difficulties that Pakistan’s institutions are finding their footing, developing resilience, and gradually growing stronger. The creation of forums like the Minerals Forum is a clear example of this progress. The forum is not just a milestone in Pakistan’s journey to self-reliance, but also a testament to the government’s commitment to improving governance and leveraging the country’s vast resources for the benefit of its people.

Yet, as Pakistan moves forward, there is a need for its citizens—both in the country and in the diaspora— to support the nation rather than undermine it. The Pakistani diaspora has historically been a source of pride for the country. Many of its members have sent remittances that have supported families back home, built businesses, and invested in educational opportunities. However, when these same individuals turn against their homeland, disparaging its government and institutions, they risk damaging the very fabric of what they claim to care for.

The reality is that Pakistanis in the diaspora often have a more critical view of the country’s progress, largely because they are detached from the day-to-day struggles of those still living within its borders. It is easy to be an armchair critic from afar, to point fingers at the flaws and shortcomings of the Pakistani system without truly understanding the context in which they exist. These critics often overlook the significant strides Pakistan has made in recent years. Yes, there are still issues to be addressed, but that does not mean the country is stagnating. The government’s efforts to streamline the mining sector through the establishment of the Minerals Forum are just one example of how the country is working to unlock its potential and achieve greater self-reliance.

The Minerals Forum, inaugurated as a platform to engage key stakeholders in Pakistan’s mining sector, is a bold step towards tapping into the country’s untapped resources. With an abundance of precious metals, minerals, and natural resources, Pakistan stands to benefit enormously from a more organized and efficient approach to mining. This is a sector that has long been underutilized, despite its vast potential. The creation of the forum signifies the government’s commitment to reforming this industry, making it more transparent, accountable, and attractive for investment. It is precisely this type of proactive governance that will foster economic growth and stability for Pakistan in the long run.

Instead of criticizing from a distance, the diaspora should stand with Pakistan as it works through these challenges. Rather than stab the nation in the back, they must lend their voices in support, champion the ongoing reforms, and contribute to the country’s growing stability. Only then can Pakistan truly flourish, drawing on the strengths of its people both at home and abroad to become the self-reliant, prosperous nation it is destined to be.

Instead of perpetuating negativity and division, the Pakistani diaspora should consider how they can play a more positive role in the country’s evolution. Pakistan needs the support of its citizens at home and abroad. Whether through investing in local businesses, supporting educational initiatives, or simply offering constructive advice, there are countless ways the diaspora can contribute to Pakistan’s development. Criticism is not inherently harmful— indeed, constructive criticism can be valuable. But when it becomes a means of eroding confidence in Pakistan’s institutions, it does more harm than good.

The Government of Pakistan has been proactive in reaching out to the diaspora, urging them to support the country’s progress rather than undermine it. It is a call that should be taken seriously. The future of Pakistan rests not just on the shoulders of those in power, but also on the commitment of its citizens, regardless of where they live. In this interconnected world, where ideas and resources flow more freely than ever, the Pakistani diaspora has an important role to play.

For those who have left Pakistan in search of better opportunities, it is essential to remember that their roots are here. Pakistan remains their homeland, and the successes and failures of the country will ultimately affect them, too. The success of Pakistan’s democracy and its institutions should not be viewed as a matter of partisan politics, but rather as a collective goal for the prosperity of the nation as a whole. Pakistan’s evolving democracy is still in its formative years, and while it faces significant hurdles, it also holds enormous promise.

