Pakistan issues advisory on Congo virus and heatstroke risks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued public health advisories warning citizens about the rising risks of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and heatstroke as the country faces intensified climate-related challenges.

The advisory on CCHF highlights the virus’s potential severity, with human transmission occurring through infected ticks, particularly those found on livestock. The disease can also spread through contact with the blood or tissues of infected animals, especially during slaughter. Human-to-human transmission, often in clinical or domestic settings, is another concern. NIH reports 61 CCHF cases in 2024, prompting calls for preventive measures. The advisory recommends wearing light-colored clothing to easily spot ticks and advises citizens to avoid tick-infested areas and safely remove any ticks from their bodies.

In addition to CCHF, the NIH has warned about the increased risk of heatstroke and related illnesses due to rising temperatures from global warming. The heatwave advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts unusually high temperatures across much of Sindh province through April 18. Areas such as Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur are expected to experience temperatures 6-8°C above normal, while districts like Badin, Tharparkar, and Hyderabad will see increases of 4-6°C. To prevent heatstroke, the NIH recommends avoiding direct sunlight, staying hydrated, and taking additional precautions to mitigate heat risks.

Health experts warn that climate-linked diseases are becoming more frequent and severe, stressing the importance of public awareness and preparation for the upcoming summer months.