The news that remittances had reached a record $4.1 billion in March, and thus the total for the year looked fair set to reach $38 billion, almost seemed deliberate, to coincide with the Overseas Pakistanis Convention., At the overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that the remittances would thus exceed the export proceeds for the year. He also announced a number of measures which would facilitate overseas Pakistanis, though he stopped short of giving them voting rights abroad. There is still the impression that the overseas branches of the PTI are very strong, but want a louder voice in the country’s affairs. It might be noted that PTI chief Imran Khan is actually an overseas Pakistani who earned his wealth and spent his youth abroad, plying his trade.

The Prime Minister said there were about 20 million Pakistanis overseas, and the DG Overseas Pakistanis Foundation said that the diaspora was spread in 160 countries. With a domestic population of 243 million in 2022, that means that about one in every 13 Pakistanis is broad. However, not all would count themselves as Pakistanis, such as those who have married abroad, and their children, as well as those who have acquired citizenship of their country of residence after giving up their Pakistani citizenship. Without going into whose fault it is, they have gone abroad for economic reasons. As the Convention was taking place, the news of the drowning of four more Pakistanis off the Libyan coast served as a reminder of the desperation driving people broad. Without coming back, they wish to influence Pakistani politics. This does not seem feasible, and reflects a kind of neo-colonialism.

While Pakistan must extend as many facilities to overseas Pakistanis, this should not be seen as quid pro quo for remittance, or any kind of compensation for remittances. Reserving sears for children is good way of building up the country’s influence abroad, but it should be ensured that there are no incidents of culture shock. It should not be forgotten that many students will be those who could not hack it abroad.