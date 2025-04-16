NATIONAL

OEC opens overseas job opportunities for female Pakistani nurses in Malaysia

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), a department under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), has announced plans to deploy qualified female nurses to Malaysia.

According to an official source at OEC, the selection process will focus on nurses with expertise in coronary care, medical-surgical units, ICU, pediatric ICU, neonatal ICU, and cardiac units.

Applicants must hold a diploma in General Nursing along with a post-basic specialization. A minimum of five years of ICU (cardiac) experience is required, and candidates must be female and under 45 years of age.

Candidates are instructed to bring the following documents to their interview:

  • Updated resume (as per provided format) with a Gmail address and color photograph

  • General education certificates with certified true copies

  • Nursing training certificates (diploma and/or degree)

  • Valid registration certificates from local or foreign nursing councils

  • Academic transcripts with certified copies

  • Current practicing license

  • Birth certificate

  • Valid passport (if available)

  • Marriage certificate (if applicable)

  • Employer testimonial (if available)

  • Five recent passport-size photographs

  • Last three months’ payslips (if available)

The initiative aims to enhance employment opportunities for skilled Pakistani healthcare professionals abroad while fulfilling the staffing demands of Malaysia’s healthcare sector.

Previous article
Govt to deepen counter-narcotics cooperation with Gulf countries: Naqvi
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Government Gains Unlimited Authority to Set Petroleum Levy Rates with New...

In a significant move, a recent presidential ordinance has removed the cap on petroleum levy (PL) rates by abolishing the Fifth Schedule, granting the...

Fast-Food Worker Killed in Sheikhupura Attack, Police Fail to Arrest Suspect

Kate Middleton Faces ‘Tragic’ Situation as She Works to Reunite Estranged Brothers

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Results Released By National Savings

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.