OEC opens overseas job opportunities for female Pakistani nurses in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), a department under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), has announced plans to deploy qualified female nurses to Malaysia.

According to an official source at OEC, the selection process will focus on nurses with expertise in coronary care, medical-surgical units, ICU, pediatric ICU, neonatal ICU, and cardiac units.

Applicants must hold a diploma in General Nursing along with a post-basic specialization. A minimum of five years of ICU (cardiac) experience is required, and candidates must be female and under 45 years of age.

Candidates are instructed to bring the following documents to their interview:

Updated resume (as per provided format) with a Gmail address and color photograph

General education certificates with certified true copies

Nursing training certificates (diploma and/or degree)

Valid registration certificates from local or foreign nursing councils

Academic transcripts with certified copies

Current practicing license

Birth certificate

Valid passport (if available)

Marriage certificate (if applicable)

Employer testimonial (if available)

Five recent passport-size photographs

Last three months’ payslips (if available)

The initiative aims to enhance employment opportunities for skilled Pakistani healthcare professionals abroad while fulfilling the staffing demands of Malaysia’s healthcare sector.