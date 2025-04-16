NATIONAL

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide free school bags and books to students

By News Desk

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a significant initiative to support students in public schools by providing free school bags and textbooks.

This move aims to alleviate financial burdens on low-income families and encourage higher school enrollment and retention rates. Additionally, the annual budget for Parent-Teacher Councils has been increased from Rs 5 billion to Rs 7 billion to further enhance educational facilities.

These efforts align with the educational vision of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as emphasized by Information Adviser Barrister Saif.

Previous article
Pakistan Mineral Forum and diaspora 
Next article
UK investigates ‘Islamophobic hate crime’ after 85 Muslim graves vandalised in Watford Cemetery
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan issues advisory on Congo virus and heatstroke risks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued public health advisories warning citizens about the rising risks of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and...

Trump raises tariffs on China to 245% amid trade dispute

UK investigates ‘Islamophobic hate crime’ after 85 Muslim graves vandalised in Watford Cemetery

Pakistan Mineral Forum and diaspora 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.