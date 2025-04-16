Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide free school bags and books to students

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a significant initiative to support students in public schools by providing free school bags and textbooks.

This move aims to alleviate financial burdens on low-income families and encourage higher school enrollment and retention rates. Additionally, the annual budget for Parent-Teacher Councils has been increased from Rs 5 billion to Rs 7 billion to further enhance educational facilities.

These efforts align with the educational vision of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as emphasized by Information Adviser Barrister Saif.