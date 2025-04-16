Jailed childhoods

In Pakistan, children in prison are often treated the same as adults. While the Sindh government has taken a positive step by launching a programme to provide education to 4,684 children of prisoners, much more still needs to be done. Currently, there are 385 children under the age of 18 in prisons across Sindh — a number that continues to rise. This is deeply concerning. Children should not be behind bars.

Prisons are harsh and isolating environments. When children are exposed to such conditions, they are more likely to become hardened criminals. Many of these children already come from backgrounds of poverty, abuse, and lack of access to education, which makes them even more vulnerable.

To truly support these children and break the cycle, the government must establish safe homes for children in every city as alternatives to prison and provide a nurturing environment that includes education, counselling, and skills training.

NADIL RAHEEM

KARACHI