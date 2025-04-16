NATIONAL

IHC slams police delay in tracing Afghan siblings missing since January

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given police authorities a two-week deadline to locate four Afghan brothers who went missing from the capital more than a year ago.

Justice Muhammad Asif issued the directive on Wednesday while hearing a petition filed by the mother of the missing individuals, Gul Seema. Top-ranking police officials from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore were present in court, including the respective Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) and the Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer (RPO).

During the hearing, Justice Asif invited Gul Seema to speak before the court, addressing her in Pashto and later translating her concerns for the record. “She has been appearing in court for months. If her sons are no longer alive, someone should at least tell her,” the judge remarked, highlighting the emotional toll the prolonged silence has taken on the family.

Criticizing the lack of progress, the judge said that families of missing persons suffer constantly. He expressed frustration over repeated delays and a lack of clarity in the investigation.

The DIG Islamabad asked for additional time to trace the missing men, but the request was met with resistance from the petitioner’s lawyer, who pointed out that the case had been dragging on for over eight months with no results. He also questioned whether proper FIRs had been registered for each of the missing individuals.

Justice Asif also questioned the absence of the Inspector General of Police, who had been summoned to appear. Government representatives told the court that other senior officials were attending on his behalf and again requested time to file a fresh report.

The court rejected the idea of indefinite extensions. “This cannot go on endlessly,” the judge said. “You have two weeks. Either bring them back or show clear results.”

The hearing was adjourned until May 5.

Previous article
Senior civil judge and lawyer shot dead near Rashakai Interchange
Next article
Final challan due April 22 in actor Sajid Hasan’s son drug case
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Police arrest four for attacking Islamabad KFC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police arrested four individuals on Wednesday after an attack on international food chain outlet, KFC, in the capital’s E-11/2 sector. According to police,...

OEC opens overseas job opportunities for female Pakistani nurses in Malaysia

Govt to deepen counter-narcotics cooperation with Gulf countries: Naqvi

Barack Obama’s Ex-Girlfriend: The Woman He Proposed to Twice Before Meeting Michelle

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.