Hailstorms damage vehicles, trigger flash floods in Islamabad and KP

ISLAMABAD: A severe hailstorm, accompanied by heavy rainfall and strong winds, wreaked havoc in Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday, causing significant damage to vehicles, property, and infrastructure.

The storm, which struck the region in the afternoon, lasted approximately 35 minutes in Islamabad. The large hailstones shattered vehicle windscreens, damaged solar panels, and uprooted trees, particularly in the Tarnol area, disrupting traffic flow. Several vehicles were left with broken windows, and residents were caught off guard, with children seen scrambling to seek shelter in parks.

Although the hailstorm brought much-needed relief from the heat, it also caused widespread power outages in several areas. Efforts to restore electricity were promptly initiated, with district administration teams working on drainage and clearing blocked roads. A statement from the Deputy Commissioner’s office confirmed the ongoing damage assessment and the efforts to ensure traffic movement.

“I was in Racecourse Road, Rawalpindi, where no hailstorm occurred. There was only rain,” a local resident told Dawn.com, suggesting that the storm’s intensity varied across the region.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman attributed the storm to extreme weather volatility linked to climate change, emphasizing that such anomalies were a direct result of human-induced activities, including emissions from the use of dirty energy.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a statement confirming that it was actively monitoring the situation. DG Asfandyar Khattak assured the public that flood management preparations were underway in districts like Landikotal and Mardan. He noted that the PDMA’s Emergency Response Centre was operational 24/7 and urged citizens to contact the toll-free helpline for emergencies.

In a tragic turn, two children were swept away by flash floods in Chilas, Diamer. One child died while being transported to the hospital, and the other was referred to Islamabad for further treatment.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted storms, winds, and rain for the northern regions, with similar weather expected through April 18 to 20.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the venue for the PSL match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, was also affected by the rain. Despite no hailstorm at the stadium, the outfield was wet, and the pitch was covered, as confirmed by Crickwick correspondent Abu Bakr Tarrar.

The storm’s effects highlight the growing severity of extreme weather events across the region.