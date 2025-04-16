NATIONAL

Govt to deepen counter-narcotics cooperation with Gulf countries: Naqvi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to deepen cooperation with Gulf countries in all areas of counter-narcotics, emphasising the need for joint efforts to curb the spread and impact of illicit drugs in the region.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Islamabad, Naqvi highlighted the importance of strengthening intelligence sharing, joint training programmes, real-time coordination, and enhanced forensic and technical collaboration.

He described the drug threat as a shared challenge that requires a united regional response. “We are not here merely as representatives of our respective states,” Naqvi said. “We are frontline soldiers united on the global stage against the menace of drugs.”

He commended the participation of Gulf delegations at the conference, calling it a “powerful symbol of joint resolve” and a reflection of the shared vision for a drug-free world.

Naqvi reiterated that regional cooperation is vital to achieving sustainable success in drug control. “Only through coordinated action can we effectively combat this threat and secure a better, drug-free future for our youth and communities,” he stressed.

The conference brought together key stakeholders from Gulf nations, reinforcing the government’s commitment to collective strategies aimed at promoting regional stability and public health.

Previous article
Barack Obama’s Ex-Girlfriend: The Woman He Proposed to Twice Before Meeting Michelle
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fast-Food Worker Killed in Sheikhupura Attack, Police Fail to Arrest Suspect

A tragic incident unfolded in Sheikhupura on April 14 when a fast-food outlet worker was shot and killed by two assailants outside the franchise....

Kate Middleton Faces ‘Tragic’ Situation as She Works to Reunite Estranged Brothers

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Results Released By National Savings

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 16ᵗʰ April, 2025

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.