Govt to deepen counter-narcotics cooperation with Gulf countries: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to deepen cooperation with Gulf countries in all areas of counter-narcotics, emphasising the need for joint efforts to curb the spread and impact of illicit drugs in the region.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Islamabad, Naqvi highlighted the importance of strengthening intelligence sharing, joint training programmes, real-time coordination, and enhanced forensic and technical collaboration.

He described the drug threat as a shared challenge that requires a united regional response. “We are not here merely as representatives of our respective states,” Naqvi said. “We are frontline soldiers united on the global stage against the menace of drugs.”

He commended the participation of Gulf delegations at the conference, calling it a “powerful symbol of joint resolve” and a reflection of the shared vision for a drug-free world.

Naqvi reiterated that regional cooperation is vital to achieving sustainable success in drug control. “Only through coordinated action can we effectively combat this threat and secure a better, drug-free future for our youth and communities,” he stressed.

The conference brought together key stakeholders from Gulf nations, reinforcing the government’s commitment to collective strategies aimed at promoting regional stability and public health.