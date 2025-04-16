NATIONAL

Final challan due April 22 in actor Sajid Hasan’s son drug case

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi on Wednesday instructed the investigating officer to submit the final challan in the narcotics case involving Sahir Hasan, son of veteran actor Sajid Hasan, within six days.

Judicial Magistrate (South) Shehzad Khawaja issued the directive during proceedings held at the Karachi Central Jail’s judicial complex. Jail authorities produced the accused, Sahir Hasan, before the magistrate, while police presented a corrected interim challan.

The court emphasized the need for timely prosecution and ordered the investigating officer to submit the complete challan by April 22. The judge further directed that the accused be presented again on the same date.

Sahir Hasan is currently in custody on judicial remand, facing charges of drug possession and alleged involvement in a broader narcotics distribution network.

According to law enforcement officials, Sahir was arrested earlier this year after narcotics worth Rs50 million were reportedly seized from him. Investigators allege he has been active in drug dealing for the past two years.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly disclosed that individuals involved in the Mustafa Amir murder case — including Armughan and Shiraz — were among his drug clients.

Further investigation revealed an international smuggling route, reportedly linking drugs to Colombia, with entry points in California, and eventual distribution across Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi via courier services. Authorities said the operation is allegedly run by two brothers through the dark web, with help from a cousin based in Karachi.

