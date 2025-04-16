California to sue Trump administration over ‘illegal’ tariffs, says Gavin Newsom

CALIFORNIA: California has filed a federal lawsuit challenging former US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff plan, alleging he exceeded his legal authority by imposing the duties without congressional approval.

Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the suit on Wednesday, claiming the tariff measures violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The move seeks to block the implementation of Trump’s tariffs, which have already triggered economic uncertainty.

“President Trump’s unlawful tariffs are wreaking chaos on California families, businesses, and our economy — driving up prices and threatening jobs,” Newsom said in a statement.

The legal complaint, filed in federal court, contends that IEEPA does not permit the president to impose tariffs even in a declared economic emergency. “This is the first time a president has attempted to rely on this law to impose tariffs,” Newsom’s office added.

The tariffs, which Trump recently paused for 90 days, have reportedly affected global trade relations. While several nations have entered negotiations, the administration has also escalated duties on Chinese imports — raising them to 145% this week.

Bonta stressed the broader impact, noting California’s position as the world’s fifth-largest economy. “Tariffs have very real consequences for Californians across our state,” he said.

Trump has defended his actions under IEEPA, citing national security and economic concerns. However, legal experts and California officials argue the law does not authorise the imposition of trade duties.

“Such expansive action absent congressional approval is a clear violation of the law,” said a statement from Newsom’s office.

The lawsuit now awaits a decision from the federal court on whether the case will proceed to trial. If successful, it could significantly limit the scope of presidential authority in trade matters going forward.