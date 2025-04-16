Akhtar Mengal ends 20-day protest, vows to continue advocacy for Baloch rights

MASTUNG: Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), announced the conclusion of his party’s 20-day sit-in protest at Lak Pass in Mastung on Wednesday. The protest, which began in response to the arrests of Baloch rights activists including Dr. Mahrang Baloch, leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), had disrupted major trade and transport routes, particularly affecting the Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Taftan highways.

Mengal, addressing supporters, emphasized that the decision to call off the sit-in was made to prevent further inconvenience to the public, especially due to the blockages causing significant economic losses. The protest had stranded over 1,200 cargo vehicles, including LPG tankers, at the Pak-Iran border, with the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimating daily financial losses in the millions. Despite this, Mengal vowed the party would not abandon its demands for justice and accountability.

The BNP-M leader confirmed that the party would shift its focus to rallies across Balochistan, with a central committee meeting scheduled for April 18 in Quetta to discuss the next steps. He also hinted at launching a public outreach movement following the sit-in’s end, continuing his commitment to raising awareness on Balochistan’s constitutional rights and its long-standing grievances.

The protests had initially erupted following the detention of Dr. Mahrang Baloch and 16 other activists during a protest camp in Quetta, and days earlier, the group accused law enforcement of killing three of their supporters. The arrests, along with the crackdown on sit-ins, sparked the unrest that led to the extensive sit-in.

Earlier this week, BNP-M held an All Parties Conference in Quetta, where nine resolutions were passed, including calls for the enforcement of constitutional rights linked to Balochistan’s 1948 Instrument of Accession and a national dialogue to address the province’s enduring issues. Mengal’s statement assures that while the sit-in is over, the fight for justice and accountability for the Baloch people is far from finished.