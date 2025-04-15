Zaman and Mitchell lead Lahore to set 202-run target against Karachi in PSL X

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars posted a competitive total of 202/6 against Karachi Kings in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, thanks to strong contributions from Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell. The pair scored fifties, with Zaman contributing 76 runs off 47 balls and Mitchell adding 65 runs to guide their team to a formidable total.

Opting to bat first, the Qalandars faced early setbacks as Hasan Ali claimed two quick wickets, dismissing Mohammad Naeem (7) and Abdullah Shafique (6), leaving them at 25/2 after 3.5 overs. However, Fakhar and Mitchell stabilised the innings, combining for a 125-run partnership. Fakhar’s knock included six fours and five sixes, but he was eventually dismissed by Hasan for 76.

Mitchell continued to impress, scoring 75 off 41 balls with nine fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Abbas Afridi. He shared a brief 28-run partnership with Sam Billings, who was dismissed for 19 runs off 10 balls.

Hasan was the standout bowler for Karachi, claiming 4 wickets for 28 runs in his 4 overs. Abbas Afridi took one wicket in his spell.

Lahore’s final total of 201/6 came after some late wickets, but the Qalandars will be confident of defending the target. Karachi Kings now need 202 runs to win the match.

Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars : Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Zaman Khan.

: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Zaman Khan. Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hassan Ali, Fawad Ali.

This version improves the structure and flow for clarity and readability while keeping the key details of the match intact.