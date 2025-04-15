Walton Goggins Ignites Aimee Lou Wood Feud With Praise for ‘SNL’ Mockery

Walton Goggins has sparked further rumors about his alleged feud with White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood by publicly praising a Saturday Night Live sketch that mocked Wood’s character. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the actor shared the viral “White Potus” sketch, calling it “smashing” in all caps.

Goggins, 53, also made a comment on SNL‘s Instagram account, writing, “Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg,” alongside a laughing emoji. The sketch, which parodied his character Rick in The White Lotus, starred Jon Hamm as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While referencing his own portrayal, Goggins joked, “Jon I knew I was miscast.”

The actor’s endorsement of the sketch came after Wood, 31, criticized the show’s portrayal of her character, Chelsea, describing it as “mean” and “unfunny.” In the sketch, Jon Hamm’s character made a series of outlandish comments about conspiracies, one of which involved fluoride and the portrayal of Wood’s character with fake teeth. Wood took to Instagram to express her displeasure, stating that the show could have taken a “cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap” approach to the humor. She clarified that her issue was with the concept, not with Sarah Sherman, who performed the parody, and confirmed that she had received an apology from SNL.



Comedian Sarah Sherman wore fake teeth in the SNL skit (Left), Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in the hit series The Whit Lotus (right) – Photo courtesy NBC and HBO

The latest development adds fuel to ongoing speculation about a rift between Wood and Goggins, who portrayed love interests in the third season of The White Lotus, a relationship that ended tragically in the series. Rumors about their strained relationship began when fans noticed they do not follow each other on Instagram.

These rumors were further intensified by comments from fellow White Lotus cast member Jason Isaacs, who discussed “arguments” on set during an interview on Happy Hour podcast. Isaacs noted the “pressure cooker” environment on the show, where “friendships, romances, arguments, and cliques” are formed and reformed.

Goggins and Wood in The Whit Lotus – Photo: HBO

Neither Goggins nor Wood has addressed the rumors directly, leaving fans to speculate about the dynamics between the two co-stars.