Trump declared mentally fit after scoring highest on cognitive ability test

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: US President and the country’s oldest elected head of state, Donald
Trump, has been declared mentally fit and fully capable of fulfilling presidential duties after
achieving the highest score ever recorded in a cognitive ability test, reported American media outlets on Tuesday.

In a statement from the White House, Trump’s mental health is excellent, and he remains fit to take on presidential responsibilities.

Medical professionals praised Trump’s performance in the test, with one doctor reportedly saying, “I’ve never seen anyone score this high before.” The test was aimed at evaluating memory, problem-solving, and overall cognitive capacity.

Speaking about the results, Trump said, “I’ve taken this test three times. Biden and Obama never even took it.” The White House emphasised that the assessment was part of routine medical evaluations and reconfirmed that Trump remains in excellent cognitive shape.

Kate Middleton and Prince William To Take Legal Action Following Photo Leak Scandal
