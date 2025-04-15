NATIONAL

Sindh Cabinet approves grace marks for Karachi first-year students

By News Desk

KARACHI: In a decision aimed at addressing concerns over the controversial results of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), the Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved granting grace marks to first-year students in the city. This move comes after a report submitted by the sub-committee of the Sindh Assembly on the matter.

Earlier this year, in January, the provincial assembly formed a parliamentary committee led by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah to investigate the irregularities in the intermediate results. The committee had previously recommended granting 15% grace marks in Math and Physics and 20% in Chemistry for students who had failed. However, the provincial cabinet, under Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, decided to grant 20% grace marks across all three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The chief minister also directed the implementation of reforms in the BIEK and called for a probe into alleged irregularities across all education boards in the province. A report is expected to be submitted in due course.

In another key decision, the Sindh cabinet imposed a complete ban on the manufacturing, sale, and use of plastic bags, including shopping and carrier bags, throughout the province. The government approved an amendment to the Sindh Prohibition of Non-degradable Plastic Products Rules 2024, which will prohibit non-degradable plastic products. This move is part of the province’s broader efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote environmental sustainability.

News Desk
News Desk

