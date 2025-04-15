Punjab blames Sindh for excessive water usage

LAHORE: The Punjab government has raised serious concerns over water distribution, accusing Sindh of drawing excess water in violation of agreed shares, and has urged the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to ensure fair allocation among provinces. In a letter dated April 9, 2025, Punjab argued that Sindh’s actions have exacerbated the water shortage crisis, particularly during the early Kharif 2025 season, which saw a declared 43% shortage, limiting Punjab’s water allocation to just 6.702 million acre-feet (MAF).

The shortage has raised alarms about Punjab’s agricultural productivity and water security. The Punjab Irrigation Department also reported that, despite the water scarcity, Sindh has been using more water than its entitled share. Punjab claimed there were instances of underreporting at Sindh’s barrages, prompting calls for transparency and accurate reporting. The Punjab government urged IRSA to investigate these discrepancies and ensure that water distribution is fair and transparent.

Additionally, Punjab requested the operation of the CJ and TP link canals to help access its rightful share of water from the Indus River. The province warned that the ongoing water crisis could lead to widespread unrest and economic hardship if not addressed promptly.

The Punjab government further pointed out that in previous seasons, IRSA had not adequately ensured the fair distribution of water between the provinces. It noted discrepancies in water releases, particularly the absence of water supply downstream of Kotri during the Rabi 2024-25 season, and a failure to account for the water that escaped Sindh barrages despite significant shortages.

The issue of water allocation between Punjab and Sindh remains critical, with both provinces suffering from reduced canal water supplies. The letter concludes by calling for urgent intervention to reassess the water share allocations, ensure accurate reporting, and address the underreporting of water usage at Sindh’s barrages.