President Xi calls on China, Vietnam to jointly oppose power politics, unilateralism

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged China and Vietnam to jointly oppose power politics and unilateralism when meeting with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong during his state visit to Vietnam.

Xi extended warm congratulations on the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the 80th anniversary of the founding of Vietnam and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Xi said over the past 75 years, China-Vietnam relations have evolved from the traditional friendship featuring “camaraderie plus brotherhood” to a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, setting a good example of friendly mutual assistance, solidarity and cooperation between countries.

Standing at a new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Vietnam in line with the overarching goals characterized by “six mores” to strengthen strategic communication, enhance solidarity and coordination, and join hands in advancing their respective modernization processes so as to write a new chapter of unity, self-strengthening, mutual benefit and win-win results among socialist countries and constantly demonstrate the regional and global influence of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

Xi called on China and Vietnam to respond to the external uncertainties with friendly cooperation and socialist strengths.

He said trade wars will undermine the international trading system, the stability of the global economic order and the legitimate interests of all countries in the world, especially developing countries.

