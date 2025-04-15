KP govt releases white paper on mines and minerals bill 2025

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released a white paper outlining the key features of the proposed Mines and Minerals Bill 2025, which seeks to modernize and streamline the province’s mineral sector. The white paper emphasizes promoting both domestic and international investment, aligning the province’s mineral laws with those of other regions and the federal government.

The proposed legislation includes several key provisions, such as the creation of a Mineral Investment Facilitation Authority to streamline investment processes and the digitalization of the licensing system for increased transparency. Additionally, the license period will be reduced to three years, facilitating quicker lease acquisition.

The bill also proposes the establishment of an independent appellate tribunal to ensure fair and swift justice, and it mandates the preparation of a geological database by the department. A special force will be established to crack down on illegal mining, with severe penalties, including confiscation of machinery.

Despite political reservations, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur clarified that the bill does not transfer authority from the provincial government to any other entity. He dismissed opposition claims, stating that certain parties with personal interests were spreading misinformation to halt necessary reforms.

Gandapur highlighted that illegal mining, particularly at four gold mines in the region for the past 76 years, had gone unchecked by previous governments. The new bill, he asserted, aims to address this long-standing issue and improve the province’s revenue from the sector.

While there have been debates within the political factions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the KP government maintains that the bill aligns with PTI founder Imran Khan’s vision for the province. PTI’s political committee has stated that the bill will only proceed after thorough consultations and formal approval from Imran Khan, ensuring it aligns with his agenda, public expectations, and party manifesto.