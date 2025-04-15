Gohar denies receiving invitation for meeting with US delegation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has denied receiving any invitation or notice for a recent meeting between government officials and a United States delegation. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Gohar emphasized that neither an official invitation nor communication via WhatsApp had been made to him regarding the discussions.

He reiterated PTI’s position that any agreements made should prioritize Pakistan’s interests and underscored the importance of support from heads of friendly nations during visits to Pakistan. “I have not received any call or message, nor have I seen any invitation card from the American embassy,” Gohar stated. “If there had been any contact, we would have certainly participated.”

In a related development, PTI senior leader and Leader of Opposition in the Senate, Syed Shibli Faraz, criticized Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq for not inviting opposition leaders to the meeting with US Congress members, while inviting members from other political parties. Faraz argued that the speaker’s actions undermined the prestige of the National Assembly, not just PTI.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Atif Khan, who attended the meeting, confirmed that discussions primarily focused on bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US. He added that no topics related to the release of PTI founder Imran Khan were raised in his presence. Khan also noted that while he was aware of the invitation to Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub, he could not confirm whether they had received it.

In response to the developments, PTI Information Secretary Waqas Akram reiterated that the party would not engage in dialogue with what he referred to as “puppets” in power, who lacked both a mandate and authority. He further emphasized that Imran Khan’s commitment has always been to Pakistan’s interests and that any talks would focus on upholding constitutional supremacy, democracy, and the rule of law. Akram also advised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to focus on his own political future instead of concerning himself with PTI’s leadership.