FO calls Gaza hospital strike a violation of humanitarian law

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike on the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, calling it a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and an act of deep disrespect for religious sanctity.

In a statement issued on Monday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the bombing, which took place on Palm Sunday, a holy day for Christians, highlights Israel’s complete disregard for civilian lives and religious values.

“This attack is part of a broader pattern of targeting medical facilities,” the spokesperson stated. “It further cripples Gaza’s already devastated healthcare system and denies critical medical care to the injured and ill.”

He also pointed to the ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid, saying the combined effect of these actions was a deliberate strategy to prolong human suffering and deepen the crisis in the region.

Khan urged the international community to take decisive and immediate action to hold Israel accountable and to ensure protection for Palestinian civilians.

He reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding support for the two-state solution, advocating for a viable, independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

China becomes top education destination for Pakistanis as US tightens visa policies
