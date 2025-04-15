Opinion

Fix border routes

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

There are numerous border areas in Balochistan where Baloch people are employed. Many individuals work at these borders and in nearby regions, yet they lack essential facilities and face severe challenges — particularly due to poor road conditions.

These hazardous roads have led to a high number of traffic accidents, resulting in injuries and even tragic loss of life. Among the victims are not only everyday workers but also community leaders and others, both within and beyond the border areas. The Chief Minister of Balochistan is requested to take immediate action by providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities at these borders to ensure the safety and well-being of all workers.

BASHEER AHMED

GRASHA

Previous article
Brad Pitt Open Up About Fighting Rare Disease That He’s Had For Years And Its Impact
Next article
Avian slaughter
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

China’s AI advantage

The release of the Chinese-manufactured artificial intelligence (AI) model DeepSeek has taken the AI world by storm. Its biggest advantage is that it operates...

President Xi calls on China, Vietnam to jointly oppose power politics, unilateralism

China seeks arrest of 3 U.S. citizens over Winter Games cyberattacks

Doctors, engineers, labourers among thousands of Pakistanis going abroad for jobs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.