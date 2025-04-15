Fix border routes

There are numerous border areas in Balochistan where Baloch people are employed. Many individuals work at these borders and in nearby regions, yet they lack essential facilities and face severe challenges — particularly due to poor road conditions.

These hazardous roads have led to a high number of traffic accidents, resulting in injuries and even tragic loss of life. Among the victims are not only everyday workers but also community leaders and others, both within and beyond the border areas. The Chief Minister of Balochistan is requested to take immediate action by providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities at these borders to ensure the safety and well-being of all workers.

BASHEER AHMED

GRASHA