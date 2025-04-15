Five killed, including Pakistani worker, in Sharjah high-rise fire

SHARJAH: A devastating fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Sharjah’s Al Nahda neighborhood on Tuesday, claiming the lives of five people, including a Pakistani worker. Nineteen others were injured, with two in critical condition. Local police confirmed the incident, which occurred around 11:30 am.

The fire started on the top floor of the 52-storey building, which houses approximately 1,500 residents from diverse backgrounds. Sharjah police responded to the emergency call, with firefighters quickly arriving at the scene. The injured have been taken to Al Qasimi Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have initiated an investigation, with forensic experts examining the site to determine the cause of the fire. Eyewitnesses reported that the blaze erupted suddenly, causing widespread panic among the residents.

Emirati authorities have expressed their condolences, offering sympathies to the families of the deceased. Further updates on the investigation are expected.

This incident follows a similar tragedy earlier this year, when a fire in Sharjah’s Muwaileh area claimed the lives of a Pakistani man and his 11-year-old daughter. In another tragic event, a fire in a Dubai residential building in April 2023 resulted in 16 fatalities and nine injuries.

Sharjah, part of the UAE, has experienced several fires in residential buildings in recent years, with experts suggesting that exterior cladding in some cases may have contributed to the rapid spread of flames.