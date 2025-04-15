China’s AI advantage

The release of the Chinese-manufactured artificial intelligence (AI) model DeepSeek has taken the AI world by storm. Its biggest advantage is that it operates at a much lower cost than American models, but provides the same services. Despite American efforts to restrict China’s tech supremacy by banning the export of computer chips, DeepSeek AI stands out as it is priced way below the Open AI’s comparable models. This is an immense step in the world of technology, and Pakistani individuals and companies should divert their attention towards DeepSeek. Such advanced technology in such a low budget could prove to be revolutionary for a struggling country like ours.

AAMNA SHAHID

KARACHI