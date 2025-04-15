Opinion

China’s AI advantage

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The release of the Chinese-manufactured artificial intelligence (AI) model DeepSeek has taken the AI world by storm. Its biggest advantage is that it operates at a much lower cost than American models, but provides the same services. Despite American efforts to restrict China’s tech supremacy by banning the export of computer chips, DeepSeek AI stands out as it is priced way below the Open AI’s comparable models. This is an immense step in the world of technology, and Pakistani individuals and companies should divert their attention towards DeepSeek. Such advanced technology in such a low budget could prove to be revolutionary for a struggling country like ours.

AAMNA SHAHID

KARACHI

Previous article
President Xi calls on China, Vietnam to jointly oppose power politics, unilateralism
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

Iran’s Khamenei neither ‘overly optimistic nor pessimistic’ about US nuclear talks

TEHRAN: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday he was neither “overly optimistic nor pessimistic” about talks with the US on Iran’s nuclear programme,...

Harvard rejects Trump demands, gets hit by $2.3bn funding freeze

FO calls Gaza hospital strike a violation of humanitarian law

China becomes top education destination for Pakistanis as US tightens visa policies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.