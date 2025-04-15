China becomes top education destination for Pakistanis as US tightens visa policies

ISLAMABAD: China has emerged as the top education destination for Pakistani students, with more than 28,000 Pakistani nationals currently studying in Chinese institutions, official data revealed on Tuesday.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro, Pakistan now ranks third globally in terms of the number of international students in China. In 2023, 492,185 students from 196 countries were enrolled in Chinese universities, reflecting a 0.62% increase from the previous year.

Of the Pakistani students in China, around 7,034 are studying on scholarships, a result of growing educational cooperation following the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Chinese government has provided generous scholarships—particularly under the Silk Road Program—to attract students from Belt and Road Initiative countries, including Pakistan.

Breakdown of Pakistani student enrolment in China includes:

6,156 in PhD programs

3,600 in Master’s programs

11,100 in Bachelor’s programs

3,000 in short-term exchanges

Students are pursuing a variety of disciplines such as engineering, medicine, computer science, and Chinese language studies.

The contrast with the United States is stark. Amid tightened visa policies under former President Donald Trump’s administration, over 500 Pakistani and other international students have had their U.S. visas revoked in recent months. The U.S. Department of State also announced the termination of the Global UGRAD program, which had been a key academic exchange initiative for Pakistani students for over 15 years.

Visa revocations have reportedly extended to students from top-tier institutions including Harvard, Stanford, and Columbia, often for minor infractions like traffic violations. Affected students have been asked to exit the U.S. and reapply, with no clear appeal process available, according to international education advocacy group NAFSA.

As uncertainty grows in U.S. academic circles, alternative destinations like Canada and European universities are seeing increased applications from Pakistani students.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan expressed concern over these developments, stressing the importance of student exchange programs for diplomatic and cultural ties.

Universities and advocacy groups have called on the U.S. government for greater transparency, citing the $43.8 billion contribution international students make to the U.S. economy and the 375,000 jobs they support.