Canals or crisis

The government is said to be planning to construct six canals on the Indus River. The people of Sindh have serious reservations regarding the issue because the Indus is a lifeline for them. Sindh is already suffering from water scarcity. The lower parts of the province are facing acute shortage of water, especially for agricultural purposes. Further canals will create a drought-like situation in Sindh. The construction of six canals, in the name of green Pakistan, on the Indus is sheer injustice, which is not acceptable to the people of Sindh.

MUHIB ALI

KHAIRPUR