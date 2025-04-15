Brad Pitt Open Up About Fighting Rare Disease That He’s Had For Years And Its Impact

Brad Pitt recently shared that he has prosopagnosia, a rare neurological condition commonly known as face blindness. Although he has never been formally diagnosed, Pitt revealed in a GQ interview that he has struggled for years to recognize people’s faces. In a previous 2013 interview with Esquire, Pitt said that his condition had become so severe that he often felt the need to isolate himself. “That’s why I stay home,” he explained at the time.

Experts have now weighed in on the condition, providing clarity on its symptoms, causes, and possible treatments.

What Are the Symptoms of Prosopagnosia?

Prosopagnosia is characterized by difficulty recognizing faces and is not related to memory loss, vision impairment, or learning disabilities. It is purely a face recognition issue and does not affect overall visual function, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Dr. Borna Bonakdarpour, a behavioral neurologist at Northwestern Medicine, emphasized that prosopagnosia differs from forgetfulness or common struggles with word recall.

The severity of the condition can vary. Some individuals may have trouble recognizing familiar faces, such as family or friends, while others may not even recognize their own reflection. In some extreme cases, individuals may struggle to distinguish between faces and objects. People with prosopagnosia may also experience significant anxiety or depression due to the social isolation and stress that accompany the condition.

What Causes Prosopagnosia?

There are two types of prosopagnosia: congenital (present from birth) and acquired (developed later in life). Congenital prosopagnosia is less common, with estimates suggesting that about one in every 50 people may experience some form of it. Scientists believe it may run in families, though there is no clear structural abnormality in the brain that causes it.

Acquired prosopagnosia typically occurs due to brain injury, trauma, or conditions like strokes or Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Andrey Stojic, director of general neurology at the Cleveland Clinic, explained that people who acquire the condition later in life may have lesions in the brain that result from these conditions.

Is There a Treatment for Prosopagnosia?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for prosopagnosia, but there are strategies to help individuals manage it. People with the condition often learn to rely on other features, such as hair color, walking style, or voice, to differentiate people. Neurologists diagnose the condition through a series of tests that assess face recognition abilities, although the process can be lengthy as doctors work to ensure that face blindness is not a symptom of a broader neurological issue.

Many individuals, like Pitt, may never receive a formal diagnosis. Dr. Stojic noted that many of the challenges Pitt describes are typical for people who experience prosopagnosia. “It can be relatively debilitating for people,” he said, “and it’s hard for others to understand.”