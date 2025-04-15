BHC asks petitioner to approach home dept’s for Mahrang’s release

Divisional bench disposes of constitutional petition, converting it into a representation and sends to home secretary for processing

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Tuesday converted a constitutional petition seeking the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch into a representation and sent it to the Balochistan home secretary for processing.

The BHC division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ejaz Ahmed Swati and Justice Muhammad Aamir Rana while disposing of the petition asked the petitioner to approach the home department for release of BYC chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch.

A day earlier, the BHC had reserved verdict on the petition filed by Nadia Baloch, Mahrang’s sister, challenging the detention of the BYC leader and other activists who had been sent to jail under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

The high court observed that the petitioner first present their complaints before the home department to ascertain whether the MPO was legal or not.

After hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Advocate Imran Baloch stated that they had approached the court with request for the release of Mahrang and declaring the MPO order as illegal.

“We had told the court to apprise us on details of Mahrang’s case and that is our legal right,” Baloch said.

“However, instead of getting details from the government, the court directed us to approach the home department,” he expressed disappointment.

On March 21, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse BYC protesters, who had staged a sit-in on the Sariab Road near the University of Balochistan against alleged enforced disappearances.

The situation further escalated when BYC chief organiser Mahrang was arrested in the early hours the next day and was booked under terror charges along with 150 others.

Responding to BYC’s call, shutdown was observed over the weekend in various cities of Balochistan — including Quetta, Panjgur, Kalat, Turbat, Mastung, Kharan, Chaghi, Dalbandin and Dhadar.

BYC holds rallies against Mahrang’s arrest

Protest rallies were held by BYC workers and supporters in different areas of Balochistan against the arrest of Mahrang, Beebow Baloch and other leaders on Sunday.

The call for demonstrations and rallies in 20 towns and cities including Quetta was given by BYC leadership. However, a rally could not be held in Quetta where the local administration had deployed a heavy contingent of police which did not allow the BYC workers to come on the road.

Rallies were held in Pansi, Turbat, Gwadar, Noshki, Kalat, Mastung, Khuzdar, Hub, Bela, Dalbandin, Sibi, Kharan, Jiwani and other areas.