Ayaz Sadiq refutes Gohar’s claims, says US delegation focused on bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday dismissed claims by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that he was excluded from a meeting with the US congressional delegation, asserting that the delegation had no involvement in Pakistan’s internal politics. Sadiq clarified that the US lawmakers had explicitly stated they were not concerned with domestic matters during their visit.

Sadiq’s remarks came in response to allegations by Gohar, who had claimed that he was not invited to the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Forum 2025. Sadiq refuted these claims, stating that Gohar, along with PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar, had been invited to a dinner hosted for the US delegation. “It was a chance for PTI leaders to sit and talk with the Americans, whom they seek help from,” Sadiq remarked.

He further explained that the federal government’s ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had also raised the issue of canals during the meeting. However, he noted that the opposition missed the opportunity to address the issue effectively, despite the discussion being raised by thirty individuals. Sadiq also questioned how legislation could progress if the quorum was not met in the National Assembly and reminded that the production orders for members had been issued.

Sadiq emphasized his willingness to engage with the opposition, stating that no one could be forced into discussions, but expressing his openness to further dialogue with leaders such as BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal and JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Meanwhile, PTI senior leader Syed Shibli Faraz criticized Sadiq for not inviting opposition leaders to the meeting with US congressmen, while inviting other party members. He echoed Gohar’s claim of exclusion from the important discussions.

PTI leader Atif Khan, who attended the meeting, also stated that the focus of the discussions was on broader bilateral relations, and there was no mention of PTI founder Imran Khan or his release. Atif Khan added that while he had learned that Gohar and Omar Ayub were invited, he was unsure of their actual attendance.